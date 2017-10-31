Everything We Know About The Deadly NYC Truck Attack

UPDATED: 5:28 p.m. EST — The death toll has risen to eight people after a truck rammed into multiple people before the driver got out and shot them in New York City on Tuesday, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced. The New York Police Department has characterized the violent episode as “deliberate” and it was being treated as a terrorist attack.
De Blasio and Gov. Andrew Cuomo credited the New York Police Department and other first responders for converging on the scene so quickly and possibly preventing additional casualties in what they called “an act of terror.”
Two children were injured by the unidentified 29-year-old suspect. Six people were killed on the scene. Two others died later after4 being taken to a nearby hospital.
UPDATED: 5:09 p.m. EST — The suspected gunman who killed at least 6 people and injured dozens by driving into and shooting them more was shouting “Allahu Akbar,” CNN reported. The Arabic phrase, translated as “Allah is the greatest,” is commonly associated with violence committed in the name of Islam.
Original story:
At least six people were killed and more than a dozen injured after a truck ran over a group of bike riders and pedestrians before the driver got out and shot at them in New York City on Tuesday afternoon, according to NBC News.
The incident was reportedly being treated as a terrorist attack.
One person was taken into custody, the New York Police department announced soon after.
NYPD shot the suspected gunman was shot in the leg before he was arrested, according to CBS News.
The gunman was driving a Home Depot truck on or near the West Side Highway when he ran over the riders on a popular bicycle path, according to the New York Daily News.
As many as eight shots were fired off before police responded and ordered the gunman to surrender, an Uber driver told the Associated Press. “I saw a lot of blood over there. A lot of people on the ground,”Chen Yi.
The crash and shooting in broad daylight took place near a prestigious public high school in the TriBeCa neighborhood shortly after 3 p.m. local time.
“What happened was there was a car crash… he came out of one of the cars. He had two guns. He was running around Chambers and somebody started to chase him,” a 14-year-old Stuyvesant High School student told the New York Post. “I heard four to six gunshots – everybody starts running.”
Photos and video footage from the scene were quickly posted to social media.
Police and New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio were reportedly set to hold a press briefing on the deadly incident later in the afternoon.
Additional details, including an alleged motive, were not immediately available as police conducted its investigation.
This is a developing story that will be updated as more information becomes available.
