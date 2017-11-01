Andrè 3000 Reveals He’s Always Believed Big Boi Is The Better Rapper

When you ask people who their favorite top 10 rappers are Outkast normally is on their list. In an exclusive interview with GQ, Andrè 3000 shared information about going into the fashion world as well as rapping with Big Boi. The group hasn’t released music in quite some time, but he shared some things that might shock fans.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

He said, “We went to the same high school. I dropped out in 11th grade. Big Boi graduated with honors. When you watch early Outkast videos, Big Boi’s the leader. He always had the confidence, where I was kind of like the shy one. Big Boi can rap better than me — I always said that. If somebody said, ‘Pick who you want from Outkast to go to battle with you,’ it wouldn’t be me. ’Cause like, what I’ma do? Say some mind shit? You can’t have thoughts in a battle — nobody gives a shit about that.” When asked about new music Andrè mentioned that he doesn’t really love going to the studio, but working with artist gives him a boost at times.

Fans have been waiting for a long time for him to release music and the rapper spoke about how he has so many unreleased songs. He said, “When I pass away, people will find hours and hours of files. . It’s hard drives of me just in the house alone playing horrible guitar. Me playing piano. Me playing a little sax.” During the interview the rapper also compared his career to one of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and how he’s undefeated. Hopefully we can hear some new music from the rapper soon.

RELATED: Andrè 3000 Lands New Role In “Hi Life”

RELATED: Big Boi On He & Andre 3000’s Songwriting Process [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Organized Noize’s Rico Wade Hints At Andre 3000 On Upcoming Album [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]