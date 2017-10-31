Why You Can Tell LL Cool J Was Serious About “Around The Way Girl” [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1990, LL Cool J released “Around The Way Girl,” which Ed Lover says is arguably one of his greatest singles. The song was an ode to the girls in the neighborhood, a celebration of their style and essence, and a declaration of love for them. LL Cool J was serious about it, too, because that’s eventually exactly who he married. Click on the audio player to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

