Redman Shares He Still Lives In His Home He Showed Fans On “MTV Cribs” 20 Years Ago [VIDEO]

Do you remember the hit television show “MTV Crib?” It was the show where celebrities showed off their beautiful mansions and luxury homes, but Redman lived in a different type of home. The rapper had cameras come into his small Staten Island home in 2001 and it was one of the most hilarious episodes.

According to XXL, the rapper confirmed that he still lives there. He said in an interview, “Yeah, that’s what the hell I live in. Yeah, the same one. Yeah, that’s my crib. A housekeeper? I can’t even fit like four or five people in there without it being crowded. It’s real small. Two bedrooms. Two bathrooms though. It’s only one way in and one way out. No back door…that’s it. That’s how I like it.” When asked why he never moved, Redman explained that he enjoys where he lives.

Redman said, “I wouldn’t know what to do with a big house. Like I tried to get my moms a big house, let my kids stay in the house and stuff, but me, I don’t know, I’m just like that Oscar Madison kind of rapper, you know what I mean? I like just staying in a comfortable [environment]…just waking up right to the board, right to the bathroom, right to the kitchen and cook, then right back to the board, working. Working!” The rapper is now the host of “Scared Famous” and is enjoying life.

