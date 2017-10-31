Why Facebook’s Role In Russia’s Election Tampering Was Pretty Big [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

This week, the FBI handed out its first round of indictments to those who were connected with Trump’s election campaign and Russia. Former Trump advisor George Papadopoulos pled guilty to the lying to the FBI about his contacts with Russia, while yesterday Paul Manafort was indicted on charges of money laundering and filing false foreign lobbying reports. Both of these things are a very big deal and are pretty bad news for Trump himself

Close Thank you for subscribing!

On top of all that, Facebook’s lawyers will be in tow, because it will reveal to congress the full extent of its Russia-hacked ads that ran during the campaign. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Should Facebook Get Rid Of Its “Live” Feature? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover: Why Did Facebook Leave Cleveland Murder Video Up For So Long? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: How McDonalds Helped Catch Cleveland Facebook Live Shooter [EXCLUSIVE]