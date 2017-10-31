How Old Is Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover was with Monie Love and her eldest daughter, when he asked her 14-year-old son if he was trick or treating this year. He incredulously responded “no, I’m too old to trick or treat!” Ed, however, disagrees, and thinks the kid still has a couple years left.

Monie Love says that as a woman, there is a definite age when going door to door asking for candy is out of the question. Meanwhile, Ed Lover talks about getting candy for yourself while you’re taking the young ones out trick or treating, and Big City reminisces about throwing eggs around the neighborhood when he aged out of trick or treating. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

