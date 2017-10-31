How Old Is Too Old To Trick-Or-Treat? [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover was with Monie Love and her eldest daughter, when he asked her 14-year-old son if he was trick or treating this year. He incredulously responded “no, I’m too old to trick or treat!” Ed, however, disagrees, and thinks the kid still has a couple years left.
Monie Love says that as a woman, there is a definite age when going door to door asking for candy is out of the question. Meanwhile, Ed Lover talks about getting candy for yourself while you’re taking the young ones out trick or treating, and Big City reminisces about throwing eggs around the neighborhood when he aged out of trick or treating. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Trick Or Treat: This Year's Unforgettable Celebrity Halloween Costumes
1. Kim Kardashian as Cher
2. Kim Kardashian as Cher
3. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
4. Kim Kardashian as Aaliyah
5. Beyonce and Jay Z as Lil' Kim and Biggie
6. Beyonce as Lil' Kim
7. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
8. Marlo Hampton as Halle Berry In BAPS
9. Kandi Burruss as Pennywise
10. Kandi Burrus and Todd Tucker as LL Cool T
11. NeNe & Gregg Leakes as Pest Control
12. Usher and Grace Miguel as Jules Winnfield + DAHLIA
13. Nas As Richard Pryor
14. Trey Songz as Freddy Krueger
15. Demi Lovato as Selena
16. Rita Orta as Poison Ivy
17. Paris and Prince Jackson
18. Toya, Kandi and Her Squad as 90s Girls
19. Eniko Hart as Ciara
20. Swizz Beatz from The Goonies
21. LaLa Anthony as a Sexy Bunny
22. Steph Curry as Jigsaw
23. Terrenc J and Jasmine Sanders and The Cowardly Lion and Dorothy
24. Shantel Jackson as an Egyptian Queen
25. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
26. Amina Buddafly as Aaliyah
27. Sevyn Streeter as Queen Of The Night
28. Kelly Rowland as Strange`
29. Kelly Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon as Strange` and Eddie Murphy
30. LeBron James as Pennywise
31. Gabrielle Union and Dwayne Wade as Milli Vanilli
32. Diggy Simmons as Jim "The Last Dragon" Kelly
33. Draya Michele as "Diamond"
34. Cardi B as Cruella De Vil
35. Wendy Williams as The Statue of Liberty
36. Big Sean and Jhene Aiko as Michael Jackson and 80's dancer
37. Toya Wright and Reginae Carter as Skeletons
38. Charlamagne Thagod and DJ Envy as The Black Panther and Batman
