MC Ren Announces New Music With Ice Cube [VIDEO]

MC Ren fans get ready because according to Hip Hop DX he has some new music coming out. For his upcoming projects he will work with Ice Cube and possibly DJ Premier. During a recent interview the rapper spoke about finishing his sophomore album “Rebel Music.”

His to singles “Rebel” and “Burn Radio Burn” has already been released and fans are loving it. Ren said, “Right now, man, I’m kind of chilling right now,” Ren said when asked what he’s currently working on. “The last thing I did, I did something with [E-A-] Ski. It’s a song called ‘Fear’ [that] me and [Ice] Cube is on, that’ll be dropping soon. I talked to [DJ] Premier and me and him supposed to be cooking up something.” Ren is also working on a documentary about himself and talking about how it’s been to work in the music industry. We look forward to the new music and documentary.

