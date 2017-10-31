Do People Believe In Cardi B & Offset’s Relationship? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Cardi B and Offset are rap’s hottest couple, and they made things official when Offset got down on one knee and proposed to her live onstage at a concert in Philly. Celebrities and fans alike have been congratulating them and expressing their joy for the new couple, who has been dating for a few months and continue to declare their love for each other.

But under all this hubbub, do people really believe in the newly blossomed love, and that it will last? Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

