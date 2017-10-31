Breaking Bossip
Why Fans Came For Jim Jones & Chrissy After Cardi B & Offset’s Engagement [EXCLUSIVE]

Back in 2011, Jim Jones and his girlfriend Chrissy Lampkin were on “Love & Hip-Hop.” Chrissy proposed to Jim, and ignited a whole bunch of controversy at the time. Now, the couple still isn’t married. So for some reason, when Cardi B and Offset got engaged, fans thought to head straight to Jim Jones and Chrissy’s social media to clown them for not moving with the same perceived swift intention that Offset & Cardi did.

