Kim Kardashian Dresses As Aaliyah For Halloween And The Internet Is Not Having It [VIDEO]

Halloween is right around the corner and some of our favorite celebrities go all out for it. This weekend many of them posted on social media what they were going to be and parties they were attending. Kim Kardashian in one photo went as Cher , but then on Snapchat posted as another musical icon.

Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Okay Kim Kardashian is Aaliyah for Halloween as well?😭 Thoughts??? #Aaliyah #KimKardashian A post shared by Aaliyah Haughton (@aaliyahdanahaughton) on Oct 28, 2017 at 5:52pm PDT

On Twitter she wrote, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!” When Kim posted her dressed as Aaliyah many didn’t like it. However some fans didn’t mind, how do you feel about Kim Kardashian dressing as Aaliyah?

Legend or not Aaliyah is a black woman and you’re not. It’s offensive and you shouldn’t push this limit, but ok… 🙄 — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

If you can't see that difference I can't help you. — Blogger Cassie (@LAGrlCrookdSmle) October 29, 2017

The Latest:



RELATED: Tomi Lahren Trolled The Internet With Her Halloween Costume And Internet Clapped Back Hard

RELATED: Gary’s Tea: Has Kim Kardashian Stopped Wearing Her Ring? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: RHOA Stars Halloween 2017 Costumes [PHOTOS]