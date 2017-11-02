Entertainment
Kim Kardashian Dresses As Aaliyah For Halloween And The Internet Is Not Having It [VIDEO]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 2 hours ago
Kim Kardashian Sighting In London

Source: Mark R. Milan / Getty


Halloween is right around the corner and some of our favorite celebrities go all out for it. This weekend many of them posted on social media what they were going to be and parties they were attending. Kim Kardashian in one photo went as Cher, but then on Snapchat posted as another musical icon.

Okay Kim Kardashian is Aaliyah for Halloween as well?😭 Thoughts??? #Aaliyah #KimKardashian

A post shared by Aaliyah Haughton (@aaliyahdanahaughton) on

 

On Twitter she wrote, “My Halloween theme this year is ICONS! Musical legends!!! Paying homage to some of my faves!” When Kim posted her dressed as Aaliyah many didn’t like it. However some fans didn’t mind, how do you feel about Kim Kardashian dressing as Aaliyah?

