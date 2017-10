Why Jam Master Jay Is One Of Hip-Hop’s Greatest Treasures [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, 15 years ago, the world lost the incredible Jam Master Jay of RUN DMC. Ed Lover and Monie Love explain how his presence in the group totally revolutionized hip-hop and left an infinite imprint on the art form and culture. Ed explains that her put the swag into RUN DMC by being responsible for the way they dressed and walked.

Jam Master Jay also holds a lot of the responsibility for putting Hollis, Queens on the map. He influenced everybody, from LL Cool J and Salt N’ Pepa, to Ed himself. Monie Love also shared a tidbit from their friendship, which started when she was 16 years old and still in London. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

