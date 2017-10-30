Jay-Z Has A Short & Sweet Response To Bob McNair’s Controversial Comments [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, Bob McNair, is under hot water after comments he made during an NFL owner’s meeting this month surfaced in a report. He reportedly said, “we can’t let the inmates run the prison,” which allegedly drew some discomfort and shock from people in the room at the time. Now, outrage bubbles over as the comments have come to light.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Jay-Z addressed the comments onstage at a show, and while what he had to say was short, it was certainly impactful. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Did Jay-Z Block Sean Paul From Doing The “Baby Boy” Video With Beyonce? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Why Can’t We Just Be Happy For Beyonce & Jay Z? [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Ed Lover Goes On A Rant About Hysteria Around Beyonce & Jay-Z’s Twins [EXCLUSIVE]