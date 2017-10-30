How Texas NFL Players Responded To Owner’s “Inmates” Statement [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bob McNair, owner of the NFL’s Houston Texans, is under fire after a comment he spoke during an NFL meeting mid-October. He said, “we can’t have the inmates running the prison,” a spin on a common phrase. He has since apologized publicly twice, but it has certainly added fuel to an already raging fire surrounding team players and protests.

His team responded accordingly at the game on Sunday. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

