Fans Suspect N.E.R.D. Might Release New Album After Seven Years

N.E.R.D. fans get ready because the group just might be releasing a new album after seven years. According to OkayPlayer, some hints have been being dropped at some shows and on their social media pages. Pharrell Williams, Chad Hugo and Shae Haley haven’t been together in quite some time, but are ready to return.
This past weekend a N.E.R.D. promo was around at Tyler, the Creator’s Camp Flog Gnaw and fans posted it on Twitter. The poster said “No_One Ever Really Dies.” The group announced earlier this year that they would perform during this year’s ComplexCon in California, so fans just might hear some new music.
Williams was named Chief Creative Officer of UK, ROLI, which is a startup. He will help develop new musical instruments. He said, “Music touches all of us, and for a long time I’ve been passionate about finding ways to share the power of music with more people.” We can’t wait to see what N.E.R.D. has in store for us fans!
Red Carpet Rundown: 'VH1 Hip Hop Honors: The 90s Game Changers
