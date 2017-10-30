Ed Lover Honors R&B Songstress Monica For Her Birthday! [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

Back in the day this week, Monica was born! Monica has had a ton of hits, including the legendary “The Boy Is Mine,” with Brandy. She is still singing houses down all over the place to this day. Ed Lover takes a moment to salute her and all of her incredible contributions to R&B and Hip-Hop! Check out this exclusive video to hear more in this clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Happy 36th Birthday: Monica Through The Years
