FOH: A Baby Daddy Disobeys Mama’s One Rule [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

On this FOH Friday, a woman calls up to share her irritation over her baby daddy, who has supervised visitation rights. She decided to throw him a bone and trust him to hang with their daughter alone. Mom only had one rule in this situation- not to take their daughter (who is four years old), over to his friend’s house, where the turn up is always happening.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Of course, that’s exactly when he brought her. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

RELATED: FOH: Woman Shares Betrayal By Her Father As She Recovers From Addiction [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: FOH: Woman’s Husband Lies To Have Her Thrown In Jail [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Ed Lover Dedicates An FOH To Monie Love For Making Him Emotional [EXCLUSIVE]