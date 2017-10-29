This Ed Lover Show Debate Proves College Doesn’t Determine Smarts [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

There was a raging debate one day about the definition of the word “Listeria.” Ed Lover enlisted the help of Krista to look up the word, and when she did, she had a bit of trouble pronouncing a whole other word in the definition! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

