FOH: Woman Shares Betrayal By Her Father As She Recovers From Addiction [EXCLUSIVE]

On a FOH Friday, a woman called up with a heartbreaking story of feeling betrayed by her dad. She explains that she is a recovering addict, and as she has been working on better herself, her father went behind her back and served her with a painful surprise. Now, she has to get ready to face off against him in court. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

