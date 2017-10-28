Ed Lover & Monie Love Share Their Rules For Giving Out Candy On Halloween [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover and Monie Love were chatting about this year’s Halloween festivities. Monie Love talks about wanting to get her face painted professionally. Meanwhile, Ed Lover shifts the conversation to trick-or-treat business, for those providing candy for the kids in their neighborhood. He asks how people handle kids who come back for seconds, and how much candy they have and whether they portion it out.

Donkis talks about trying to get his dad to stop giving out pennies when he runs out of candy, and Big City out-countried himself when he revealed that his family barbecues on Halloween! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

