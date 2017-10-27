The 1992 Sade Hit That Is Probably One Of The Sexiest Songs Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1992, Sade released “The Love Deluxe” album, which included one of the sexiest songs to ever exist: “No Ordinary Love.” In honor of this iconic sensual jam, Ed Lover says that everyone should pull the one the love a little bit closer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Ed Lover & Monie Love Defend The Originality Of Cardi B’s “Bodak Yellow” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jagged Edge On Why They Initially Said No To “Unsung” [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Monie Love Pays Tribute To Heavy D On His Birthday [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]