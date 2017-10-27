Back In The Day This Week
The 1992 Sade Hit That Is Probably One Of The Sexiest Songs Ever [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Back in the day this week, in 1992, Sade released “The Love Deluxe” album, which included one of the sexiest songs to ever exist: “No Ordinary Love.” In honor of this iconic sensual jam,  Ed Lover says that everyone should pull the one the love a little bit closer. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Sade

