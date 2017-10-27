Why Marshawn Lynch Is “2 Beers Short Of A 6 Pack” [EXCLUSIVE]

Marshawn Lynch was already in trouble with the NFL last week, when he got suspended for touching the referees. Then, he went back to his old high school to practice with the kids. A lovely gesture, but he violated some rules when he was fully tackling them.
A big dude like Marshawn Lynch is legally not allowed to play that way with kids. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to "Ed Lover Show" LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
