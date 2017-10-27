C’Mon Son: Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, DJ Khaled [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

In this edition of C’Mon Son, Ed Lover addresses the defacement of Bob Marley‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, he talks about Justin Timberlake being the headliner at this year’s Super Bowl, and the fact that he should, in good conscience, ask Janet Jackson to join him. By that same token, however, Ed Lover says she should turn him down.



After that, Ed moves on to DJ Khaled‘s huge (and expensive) birthday present for his son’s first birthday. Then, he addresses Kendu Isaac‘s continued request for money from his ex Mary J. Blige. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

