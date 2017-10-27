C’Mon Son: Justin Timberlake, Kid Rock, DJ Khaled [EXCLUSIVE]

In this edition of C’Mon Son, Ed Lover addresses the defacement of Bob Marley‘s star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Then, he talks about Justin Timberlake being the headliner at this year’s Super Bowl, and the fact that he should, in good conscience, ask Janet Jackson to join him. By that same token, however, Ed Lover says she should turn him down.
After that, Ed moves on to DJ Khaled‘s huge (and expensive) birthday present for his son’s first birthday. Then, he addresses Kendu Isaac‘s continued request for money from his ex Mary J. Blige. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”
Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.
Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram
23 photos Launch gallery
1. Don’t ever play yourself…
2. Elite walker talk.
3. Everything top secret!
4. They kick you when you’re down, but wanna kick it when you’re up.
5. The key is to enjoy life, but they don’t want you to enjoy life.
6. The key is to always hold your family down.
7. Special cloth alert.
8. Secure the bag.
10. The key to winning is hard work and patience.
11. You can do anything you put your mind to, so don’t ever play yourself.
12. A baby’s work never ends.
13. Skrt skrrrrt
14. Look ma, no hands!
15. Got the baddest chick in the game smelling my face.
16. We The Best!!
17. Grateful debuted at no. 1! Daddy, we did it!
18. When the beat drops…
19. They didn’t want me to drop my first album at 8 months, so I dropped my first album at 8 months!!
21. Bag secured.
22. Asahd for President.
23. The key is to keep smiling.
