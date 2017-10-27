Ashley Judd Gives Detailed Account On Harvey Weinstein To Diane Sawyer [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

For the first time, one of the more than 60 women who have come out with their stories of rape and/or sexual harassment from Harvey Weinstein sat down for an interview with Diane Sawyer about it all. Actress Ashley Judd told her her whole story about it all, marking the first time that an accuser of Harvey Weinstein has done a face-to-face sit down about the whole thing. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

