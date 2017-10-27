Why NYC Strippers & Bartenders Are At War With Each Other [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Strippers in New York City are saying enough is enough, and taking action on something that has been going on for years. Apparently, bartenders and bottle service girls get dressed up by club promoters to look like strippers, and as a result, get money from twerking behind the bar- money that should be going to strippers who already have that covered!

Even worse than that is the fact that bartenders and bottle service girls have also reportedly been stealing strippers’ money from right off their stages! But now, the strippers are banding together and going on strike. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

