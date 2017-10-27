Does Drake Have A Son Born On His Birthday? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ever so often, someone pops up claiming to have been impregnated by Drake. But the most recent lady, a frenchwoman and former adult film actress by the name of Sophie Brussaux, is sure that her newborn son, Adonis, is Drake’s. The baby was born on Drake’s birthday, and Drake has yet to confirm or deny. Now that the baby is here, a paternity test can take place, and all the hearsay can be settled for all.

But how cool would it be for the world to have another little Drizzy, an heir to the OVO fortune- and with his same birthday?! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

