Why Nicki Minaj Should Distance Herself From Her Brother ASAP [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Nicki Minaj‘s name has been in the news a lot lately, not off of her own merit, but because of her brother’s rape trial. Despite the fact that he maintains his innocence, not one detail of the trial makes him look anything but guilty. And when you really add everything up, if Nicki Minaj continues to obviously support him, it will undoubtedly reflect poorly on her and her career. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Will Nicki Minaj Testify On Her Brother’s Behalf In Rape Case? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Monie Love: Nicki Minaj & Remy Ma’s Beef Is A Perfect Start To Women’s History Month [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Debra Antney On Disapproving Of Lil Kim-Esque Branding For Nicki Minaj Early On [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]