Why David Stern Is Endorsing Medical Marijuana [EXCLUSIVE]

Former NBA commissioner David Stern made a statement of major importance regarding marijuana and its legalization. He cited widespread study and the belief that marijuana is a beneficial substance for medicinal purposes. He even went so far to say that it should be taken off the list of banned substances.

It’s probably no coincidence that he also recently invested a few million dollars into a friend’s cannabis business venture. Click on the audio player to hear more from Big City in this exclusive clip from Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

