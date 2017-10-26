How Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty Line Slayed The Competition In Its First Month Of Earnings [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Rihanna‘s Fenty Beauty rocked the cosmetic industry when it first dropped, offering 40 shades of foundations. Make-up lovers are used to feeling underserved in that department, usually resorting to specific brands for specific skin tones. But Rihanna’s has them all, which stole the show and caused other brands to up their game in the diversity of their shades.

Well, that combined with the sheer love Rihanna gets from her strong fanbase garnered millions of dollars just in the first month of availability. The number is big enough to make your jaw drop. And it turns out that Instagram and Youtube helped a lot. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

