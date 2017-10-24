Does Phoenix Suns’ Eric Bledsoe Want Out Of The Team? [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The NBA’s Phoenix Suns have been a hot mess this season. They fired their head coach, Earl Watson, and the news of which hit just just about an hour after their point guard Eric Bledsoe tweeted that he didn’t want to be “here.” Where is here? Eric claims he doesn’t mean, “trade me!” Which is what it sounds like. So is he trying cover it up or is it really a misunderstanding?

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Big City in Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Why Things Are Looking Really Bad For Kevin Hart Right Now [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Jada Pinkett-Smith Says Kat Graham Is The Only One In “All Eyez On Me” With Integrity [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]

RELATED: Why Wendy Williams’ Husband’s “Friendship” With Woman Is Suspicious [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]