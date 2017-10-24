Why The Day Stevie Wonder Changed His Name Changed The Course Of History [EXCLUSIVE]

0 reads
Back in the day this week, in 1962, Stevie Wonder changed his name and recorded his first record. In making that name change, Stevland Hardaway Morris became a legend. He is arguably the greatest composer, vocalist, artist to ever do it. Click on the audio player to hear Ed Lover & Monie Love honor his impact on music, in this exclusive clip from “Ed Lover Show.”
