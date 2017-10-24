Why The Day Stevie Wonder Changed His Name Changed The Course Of History [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1962, Stevie Wonder changed his name and recorded his first record. In making that name change, Stevland Hardaway Morris became a legend. He is arguably the greatest composer, vocalist, artist to ever do it. Click on the audio player to hear Ed Lover & Monie Love honor his impact on music, in this exclusive clip from “Ed Lover Show.”

