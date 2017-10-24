Megyn Kelly Comes For Bill O’Reilly On Air [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Bill O’Reilly was sacked from his position at Fox News earlier this year, as reports of numerous sexual harassment accusations surfaced. He’s now running a campaign against the campaign against him, playing the victim and blaming the media for “smearing” his image. In the process, he has claimed that nobody has ever filed a complaint against him.

Except, many women did. And he paid them millions of dollars in settlements. But Megyn Kelly chose to respond with just her complaint against him- on air. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the Early Morning Evening News on the “Ed Lover Show.”

