Why R. Kelly & Harvey Weinstein Are The Same [EXCLUSIVE]

Every time another woman comes forward with her story about suffering from abuse at the hands of R. Kelly, people rush to his defense. For some reason, the women who fall victim to R. Kelly don’t get taken seriously. But when Hip-Hop Obama reports about the latest woman to come forward with her story, Monie Love breaks it all the way down.

Monie explains why R. Kelly’s abuse of power, and taking advantage of the situations of young girls who are above legal age, is no different than Harvey Weinstein‘s abuse of power, and taking advantage of women who are above legal age. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on “Ed Lover Show.”

