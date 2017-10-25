Fonzworth Bentley Talks About Helping Q-Tip And Kanye West On Their Albums [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Fonzworth Bentley has been around for quite sometime. He has worked with so many different artist such as Diddy, Mase and more. Bentley will never forget the day he got a phone call from Q-Tip and how he asked him to work on an album with him. He didn’t know what to do, but say “yes” and talked about how A Tribe Called Quest is one of his favorite groups.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Ed Lover and Monie Love shared their favorite songs by A Tribe Called Quest and then began to rap them. Bentley also spoke about how he is helping Kanye West with his new album and how great its going to be. He kept saying that West is, “cooking” in the studio.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: Fonzworth Bentley Talks About How Homecoming Is A Mini Freaknik [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Fonzworth Bentley Talks About The HBCU Power Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

RELATED: Are Jay-Z & Kanye West Reuniting To End Their Beef?