Fonzworth Bentley Talks About Helping Q-Tip And Kanye West On Their Albums [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 4 hours ago
0 reads

Fonzworth Bentley has been around for quite sometime. He has worked with so many different artist such as Diddy, Mase and more. Bentley will never forget the day he got a phone call from Q-Tip and how he asked him to work on an album with him. He didn’t know what to do, but say “yes” and talked about how A Tribe Called Quest is one of his favorite groups.

Ed Lover and Monie Love shared their favorite songs by A Tribe Called Quest and then began to rap them. Bentley also spoke about how he is helping Kanye West with his new album and how great its going to be. He kept saying that West is, “cooking” in the studio.

Kanye West has gotten away with a lot of things over the years that we probably wouldn’t accept from any other artist. In his latest rant, he admits that if he’d voted, it would’ve been for Donald Trump. So is it official, are we over Yeezy? Check out these 10 reasons why we’re officially done with Kanye West.  

 

