Matt Damon Is Lying About Not Knowing Harvey Weinstein Was A Rapist [EXCLUSIVE]

Harvey Weinstein has been exposed for inflicting over 30 years of rape, sexual assault and harassment on vulnerable up-and-coming and aspiring actresses. As the powerful film producer is exposed, people wonder how he has been enabled all these years without anyone doing anything about it.

Matt Damon, who has worked closely with Weinstein for years, has tried to pretend he was one of the people who have been ignorant about Weinstein’s terrible actions all this time. But that’s actually impossible. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

