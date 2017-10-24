Fonzworth Bentley Talks About How Homecoming Is A Mini Freaknik [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s homecoming season and Fonzworth Bentley came to talk about the HBCU Power Awards at Morehouse University. The awards will help raise money for scholars and he is hoping over the next couple of years more students can benefit from it. Bentley is a Morehouse alumni and talked about the great time he had there.
He even talked about when Mary J. Blige album first dropped and how he was in his dorm room just jamming off of it. Bentley even called this time a mini “Freaknik.” Ed Lover mentioned that it’s like a family reunion where everyone gets together. Monie Love even spoke about the time she did a HBCU promo tour to perform her music.
Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.
RELATED: Fonzworth Bentley Talks About The HBCU Power Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]
RELATED: Ed Lover Talks About Why Enrollment Is Down At HBCU’s [EXCLUSIVES]
RELATED: Is Morehouse College Sweeping Rape Issues Under The Rug?
Ed Lover Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
Ed Lover Looks Of 2017 Pt. 2 [PHOTOS]
1. edSource:edlovershow.com 1 of 33
2. edSource:edlovershow.com 2 of 33
3. edSource:edlovershow.com 3 of 33
4. edSource:edlovershow.com 4 of 33
5. edSource:edlovershow.com 5 of 33
6. Ed Lover & Debra AntneySource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 6 of 33
7. DJ Hurricane, Monie Love & Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 7 of 33
8. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 8 of 33
9. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 9 of 33
10. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 10 of 33
11. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 11 of 33
12. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 12 of 33
13. Ed Lover, L.T. Hutton, Demetrius Shipp Jr, Kat Graham, Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 13 of 33
14. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 14 of 33
15. Ed Lover, Monie Love, Casting Directors of 'All Eyez On Me', Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 15 of 33
16. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 16 of 33
17. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 17 of 33
18. Ed Lover, Monie Love & Jamal WoolardSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 18 of 33
19. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 19 of 33
20. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 20 of 33
21. Ed Lover & Monie LoveSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 21 of 33
22. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 22 of 33
23. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 23 of 33
24. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 24 of 33
25. Judge Glenda Hatchett On The Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 25 of 33
26. Ed Lover On Dish NationSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 26 of 33
27. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 27 of 33
28. Ed Lover ShowSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 28 of 33
29. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 29 of 33
30. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 30 of 33
31. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 31 of 33
32.Source:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 32 of 33
33. Ed LoverSource:StarterCAM / EdLoverShow.com 33 of 33