Fonzworth Bentley Talks About How Homecoming Is A Mini Freaknik [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

It’s homecoming season and Fonzworth Bentley came to talk about the HBCU Power Awards at Morehouse University. The awards will help raise money for scholars and he is hoping over the next couple of years more students can benefit from it. Bentley is a Morehouse alumni and talked about the great time he had there.

He even talked about when Mary J. Blige album first dropped and how he was in his dorm room just jamming off of it. Bentley even called this time a mini “Freaknik.” Ed Lover mentioned that it’s like a family reunion where everyone gets together. Monie Love even spoke about the time she did a HBCU promo tour to perform her music.

