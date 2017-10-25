Russell Simmons To Produce Film On T La Rock With 20th Century Fox

T La Rock was the first rapper signed to Def Jam and now a film on his life will be created. The rapper was raised in the Bronx and was a well known hip-hop artist. According to Complex, one of his iconic songs “It’s Yours” has been sampled by Nas and Public Enemy.

The movie is set to be produced by Russell Simmons and will be based on the article published by GQ written by Joshuah Bearman, titled “The Man Who Forgot He Was a Rap Legend.” It talks about T La Rock and him trying to recover from a traumatic brain injury that happened because he was trying to break up a fight.

A lot of the film was captured while the rapper was in the rehabilitation home. Simmons said, “This is a man who was literally beaten to within an inch of his life at the height of his fame. How he regained his memory and recovered from his coma while being cared for and surrounded by the most unlikely group of therapists and friends is the kind of hope-filled and hopeful true story that will appeal to everyone, whether you love rap music or not.” There is no word on when the film will be released, but we can’t wait to see it.

