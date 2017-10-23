Fonzworth Bentley Talks About The HBCU Power Awards [EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW]

Your browser does not support iframes.

We haven’t heard much from Fonzworth Bentley in quite sometime, but he is back and trying to help HBCU’s. While on “The Ed Lover Show” he discussed the reasons why HBCU enrollment is down and how he is trying to help. Bentley believes there is a lot of value in an HBCU education.

He attended Morehouse University and said this school and others produce a lot of people that work for their company. To raise money he made the HBCU power awards and hopes it makes a difference. Next year he is hoping to raise even more and help kids that want to go to college.

