The One And Only Thing Ed Lover Agrees With Trump About [EXCLUSIVES]

Monie Love gives us an update about the Early Morning Evening News. 5 former living presidents raised $31 million dollars for a benefit concert they had to help the people affected by Hurricane Maria, Harvey and more. Yolanda Adams and several others performed for the benefit show.

Monie also talked about Trump’s layout for tax reform and Ed Lover actually agreed with some things that he is doing. If more of corporate tax cut comes it will help to bring more jobs to the United States. Lastly, Justin Timberlake will perform for the half-time show at the Super Bowl.

