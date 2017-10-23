Big City Talks About Jemele Hill’s Return After Being Suspended [EXCLUSIVE]

Talmbout Sports
Big City Talks About Jemele Hill's Return After Being Suspended

Big City is back and talking about sports. He ran down all the teams that won and loss this weekend. Big City believes that New England cheated by having all the smoke outside, but many think it was fog.

He also talked about Jemele Hill and how it is her first day back after a two week suspension. Hill in the clip he played believes she got what she deserved because she violated a policy. She also mentioned that going forward things will be better and is hoping for a healthier work environment.

