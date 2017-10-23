Ed Lover Thinks It Ridiculous At The Amount Of Money DJ Khaled Spent On His Sons First Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover and the team were talking about DJ Khaled’s son first birthday party. The jungle themed party was hosted by Diddy and Khaled spent over $100,000 for Asahd to have an amazing time. Dancers were dressed as animals and at one point real animals came out.

Khaled and his son had matching outfits and everyone had a great time. Ed then began talking about how he spent $5,000 once on his daughter party and she slept through it. Another time he rented a Elmo to come and play with the kids and his son cried the entire time.

