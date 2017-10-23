Ed Lover Show
Home > Ed Lover Show

Ed Lover Thinks It Ridiculous At The Amount Of Money DJ Khaled Spent On His Sons First Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Ed Lover Show

Posted 4 hours ago

Ed Lover and the team were talking about DJ Khaled’s son first birthday party. The jungle themed party was hosted by Diddy and Khaled spent over $100,000 for Asahd to have an amazing time. Dancers were dressed as animals and at one point real animals came out.

Khaled and his son had matching outfits and everyone had a great time. Ed then began talking about how he spent $5,000 once on his daughter party and she slept through it. Another time he rented a Elmo to come and play with the kids and his son cried the entire time.

Listen to “The Ed Lover Show” 6am ET.

RELATED: The Many Faces Of DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son, Baby Asahd

RELATED: DJ Khaled Shared The Most Adorable First Photos Of His Newborn Son

RELATED: Pharrell’s Interview With Aziz Ansari & DJ Khaled Is The Best Thing Ever

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

8 photos Launch gallery

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

Continue reading Ed Lover Thinks It Ridiculous At The Amount Of Money DJ Khaled Spent On His Sons First Birthday [EXCLUSIVE]

Watch DJ Khaled’s Adorable Son Asahd Grow Up On Instagram

In less than a year, Baby Asahd has charmed the pants off of us with his daring smile and upbeat personality.

 

 

Videos
The Show