Ed Lover Talks About Why Enrollment Is Down At HBCU’s [EXCLUSIVES]

This past weekend in Atlanta several schools there had their homecoming and Ed Lover was in attendance. He went to Morehouse and Spelman’s, ate good food and talked with a lot of people. Ed also spoke about how intoxicated people were all over the campus and even helped one young man out by giving him water.

Then Ed began talking about how much people enjoy homecoming, but a lot of kids don’t choose to go to them. He mentioned that HBCU’s enrollment are down and there are several reasons why. A couple is because funding has been cut, top athletes won’t go and we need to make college cool to go to.

