Ed Lover Talks About Why Enrollment Is Down At HBCU’s [EXCLUSIVES]

This past weekend in Atlanta several schools there had their homecoming and Ed Lover was in attendance. He went to Morehouse and Spelman’s, ate good food and talked with a lot of people. Ed also spoke about how intoxicated people were all over the campus and even helped one young man out by giving him water.
Then Ed began talking about how much people enjoy homecoming, but a lot of kids don’t choose to go to them. He mentioned that HBCU’s enrollment are down and there are several reasons why. A couple is because funding has been cut, top athletes won’t go and we need to make college cool to go to.
1. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins moderates the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2105 for students at Clark Atlanta University, Morehouse College and Spelman College. Terrence J is joined by Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary and event panelists (left to right): Natasha Eubanks, Founder and CEO, TheYBF.com; Lisa Frison, vice president, African American segment manager, Wells Fargo; and Richard Shropshire, Vice President of Branding, Marketing and Communications, United Negro College Fund (UNCF) along with the Dean of Students of Clark Atlanta University, Ernita Hemmitt.
2. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins joins student attendees for a selfie during the Wells Fargo My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
3. Wells Fargo awards the Spelman College Haitian Club $1,000 to fund community initiatives during the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium. Vice President, African American segment manager for Wells Fargo, Lisa Frison, presents the check to the organization’s leaders.
4. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins, along with Clark Atlanta University student Adrain Artary at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Town Hall on November 10, 2015 at the Atlanta University Center Consortium.
5. Actor, philanthropist and HBCU alumni Terrence ‘J’ Jenkins strikes a pose with Atlanta University Center Consortium students at the My Life, My Story, #MyUntold℠ Instameet on November 10, 2015.
