How LaVar Ball Made Himself Look Silly Again [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Lonzo Ball made his NBA debut as a point guard for the Lakers, and he didn’t really get to perform so well. Clippers’ Patrick Beverly served as his guard for the game, and made it his personal business to make things hard for him. After the game, the notorious big-mouth LaVar Ball had a few things to say about it all, to say the least. Click on the audio player to hear more from Big City‘s Talmbout Sports on the “Ed Lover Show.”

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Are We Ready For LaVar Ball’s Signature Shoe? [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Talmbout Sports: Why LaVar Ball Should Really Stop Talking So Much [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Shaq Made A Dis Track Aimed At LaVar Ball… And It’s Pretty Good [EXCLUSIVE]