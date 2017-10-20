Gordon Haywood Has Bad Injury During The NBA Season Opener [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

It’s time for Talmbout Sports with Big City and he is dishing out everything we need to know about what happened in sports this week. This week the Yankees took the lead over the Astros and the series is now 3-2. Tonight they take them on again and could possibly be moving to the World Series. The NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell met with the team owners and it was allegedly a good meeting.

The NBA season has begun and it was a crazy game while watching the Boston Celtics. Gordon Hayward suffered a fractured ankle, which he will probably be out the entire season. It was hard to watch for both teams and wish him the best of luck.

