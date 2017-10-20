How The Brothers Johnson’s “Strawberry Letter” Made Ed Lover’s Freshman Year [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Back in the day this week, in 1977, “Strawberry Letter 23” by The Brothers Johnson went gold. Ed Lover was a freshman in high school. He was at band practice one day with his buddies when somebody started playing the first few bars of “Strawberry Letter 23.” The director of the band program heard them, and next thing they knew, they were jamming to it at the spring concert! Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

