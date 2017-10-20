Will Nicki Minaj Testify On Her Brother’s Behalf In Rape Case? [EXCLUSIVE]

Nicki Minaj may be headed to court to be a key witness in her brother’s rape case. The disturbing details of the case don’t make things look too good for Jelani Maraj, who is accused of raping his 11-year-old step daughter. But his lawyers are alleging that his wife is the mastermind behind it all, engineering the situation to look bad in order to get money of out her husband’s rich, superstar sister, Nicki Minaj.
