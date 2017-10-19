Why Dope MCs Need Dope Producers To Catch Their Big Break [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

Ed Lover, Monie Love and Hip-Hop Obama talk about all of the dope MCs out here that aren’t getting the visibility they deserve. Sometimes, they explain, these talented rappers need the right producers to bring out their shine in the perfect way.

“No great album ever in hip-hop has ever been done totally by the rapper alone,” Ed Lover explains. Monie Love talks about how Metro Boomin is a great example of a current producer who is doing that. Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

