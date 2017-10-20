Common And Lena Waithe Release First Trailer For The New Showtime Drama “The Chi” [VIDEO]

Lena Waithe is not only an amazing writer, but the actress and Emmy winner for “Master of None” just released the trailer for her next project. Waithe teamed up with rapper Common and formed the Showtime drama called “The Chi.” There aren’t a lot of details of what the show is really about, but they gave us an introduction to some of the characters.
“The Chi” is set to premiere in January and according to Okay Player the first episode will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa. You might recognize his name because he also shot the hit movie “Dope.” Fans should get excited about this new series that paints a picture of things that happen in Chicago.
Showtime released a statement saying, “On Chicago’s south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a powerful coming-of-age drama series about an interconnected group of working-class African-Americans who remind us that no matter what, the human spirit is strong and hope never dies.” This show will feature stars such as Jason Mitchell, Yolanda Ross and more, check out the trailer and tell us what you think.
RELATED: Common Says Angela Rye Is A “Wonderful Woman” [VIDEO]
RELATED: Common Donates $10,000 To Help Purchase School Supplies
RELATED: Behind The Hip-Hop: Common [EXCLUSIVE]
Celebrating Black Stars With Emmy Awards [PHOTOS]
Celebrating Black Stars With Emmy Awards [PHOTOS]
1. Lena Waithe1 of 49
2. Uzo AdubaSource:AP 2 of 49
3. Joe MortonSource:PR Photos 3 of 49
4. Ruby Dee4 of 49
5. Cecily Tyson5 of 49
6. Alfre Woodard6 of 49
7. Bill Cosby7 of 49
8. Charles S. Dutton8 of 49
9. Robert Guillaume9 of 49
10. Ja’Net Dubois10 of 49
11. Keith David11 of 49
12. James Earl Jones12 of 49
13. Andre Braugher13 of 49
14. Beah Richards14 of 49
15. Lou Gossett, Jr.15 of 49
16. Esther Rolle16 of 49
17. Isabel Sanford17 of 49
18. Roscoe Lee Brown18 of 49
19. Lynn Whitfield19 of 49
20. Madge Sinclair20 of 49
21. Laurence Fishburne21 of 49
22. Mary Alice22 of 49
23. Paul Winfield23 of 49
24. Jeffrey Wright24 of 49
25. S. Epatha Merkerson25 of 49
26. Loretta Divine26 of 49
27. Cleavon Little27 of 49
28. Wayne Brady28 of 49
29. Sarah Vaughn29 of 49
30. Quincy Jones30 of 49
31. Paris Barclay31 of 49
32. Spike Lee32 of 49
33. Nell Carter33 of 49
34. Halle Berry34 of 49
35. Jackee Harry35 of 49
36. Harry Belafonte36 of 49
37. Glynn Turman37 of 49
38. Andre Shields38 of 49
39. Whitney Houston39 of 49
40. Gail Fisher40 of 49
41. Leontyne Price41 of 49
42. Olivia Cole42 of 49
43. Sterling K. Brown43 of 49
44. Viola Davis44 of 49
45. Regina King45 of 49
46. Courtney B. Vance46 of 49
47. 2012 Critics’ Choice Television Awards – Arrivals47 of 49
48. Keegan-Michael Key48 of 49
49. Wanda Sykes49 of 49