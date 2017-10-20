Common And Lena Waithe Release First Trailer For The New Showtime Drama “The Chi” [VIDEO]

Lena Waithe is not only an amazing writer, but the actress and Emmy winner for “Master of None” just released the trailer for her next project. Waithe teamed up with rapper Common and formed the Showtime drama called “The Chi.” There aren’t a lot of details of what the show is really about, but they gave us an introduction to some of the characters.

“The Chi” is set to premiere in January and according to Okay Player the first episode will be directed by Rick Famuyiwa. You might recognize his name because he also shot the hit movie “Dope.” Fans should get excited about this new series that paints a picture of things that happen in Chicago.

Showtime released a statement saying, “On Chicago’s south side, an average day finds kids prepping for school as their parents head off to work, young adults trying to make a living, and the elders keeping an eye on things from their front porches. But in this tough neighborhood, real dangers threaten daily to squelch dreams, and the simplest decisions can have life or death consequences. The Chi is a powerful coming-of-age drama series about an interconnected group of working-class African-Americans who remind us that no matter what, the human spirit is strong and hope never dies.” This show will feature stars such as Jason Mitchell, Yolanda Ross and more, check out the trailer and tell us what you think.

