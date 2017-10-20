Entertainment
Master P Wants To Join Forces With Colin Kaepernick To Start Their Own League [VIDEO]

VH1's Hip Hop Honors: The 90's Game Changers - Arrivals

Source: Greg Doherty / Getty

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against the NFL claiming that he is being black balled and punished for sharing his political views. TMZ caught up with Master P and asked him about the situation. Master P’s “Global Mixed Gender Basketball” league is a startup doing amazing things.

 

He has names like Gonzalez Twins, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Metta World Peace and more working with him. He believes that him and Kaepernick need to get together and start their own NFL. Master P said, “Without ownership you have no control no matter how much money you make.”

He also spoke out about freedom of expression and how the NFL shouldn’t be allowed to decide whether you want to kneel or not. Master P believes the NFL needs competition and he is ready to take on this challenge.

In 2016, Colin Kaepernick went from a famous NFL player to an infamous civil rights activist after deciding to kneel during the National Anthem to protest against the injustices African-Americans face in this country. Kaepernick made standing up for what you believe in something to aspire to. The quarterback presented a bold statement and gave life to an old trend by letting his afro grow and flourish. If that wasn’t Black enough, he even rocked cornrows for a while during the season. In honor of the brave athlete’s 29th birthday, we honor his confidence, strength and Blackness with photos of Colin Kaepernick looking like Black excellence. #KaepSoBlack

 

