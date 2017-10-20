Master P Wants To Join Forces With Colin Kaepernick To Start Their Own League [VIDEO]

Former NFL player Colin Kaepernick recently filed a grievance against the NFL claiming that he is being black balled and punished for sharing his political views. TMZ caught up with Master P and asked him about the situation. Master P’s “Global Mixed Gender Basketball” league is a startup doing amazing things.

He has names like Gonzalez Twins, Glen “Big Baby” Davis, Metta World Peace and more working with him. He believes that him and Kaepernick need to get together and start their own NFL. Master P said, “Without ownership you have no control no matter how much money you make.”

He also spoke out about freedom of expression and how the NFL shouldn’t be allowed to decide whether you want to kneel or not. Master P believes the NFL needs competition and he is ready to take on this challenge.

