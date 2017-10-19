Top 5 Songs That Will Rock A White Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

White people tend to get down a little differently than your momma’n’dem at the family reunion. So what are the songs that get things all the way poppin’ at family reunions for our less pigmented breathren? Ed Lover and Monie Love chatted with listeners who called in and painted the picture perfectly, from Vanilla Ice to Taylor Swift, and everything in between.
Famous Family Swirls
Tamera Mowry Housley
Tracee Ellis Ross & her Dad
Kanye & Kim Kardashian West
Colin Kaepernick
Ty Burrell and Family
Alfre Woodard, Roderick Spencer, Mavis & Duncan
Paula Patton and son Julian
Heidi Klum and children
Joely Fisher and family
Hank, Kendra and Hank, Jr.
Sandra Bullock
Mariska Hargitay and family
Mary Louise Parker
Gary & Kenya Owen
Hugh Jackman
Steven Spielberg & Kate Capshaw
Kristin Davis
Charlize Theron
Brad, Angie & children
Chris Noth and Tara Wilson
Connie Britton
Madonna and children
Tom Cruise
Jillian Michaels, Heidi Rhoades, Lukensia & Pheonix
Halle Berry & Oliver Marinez
Katherine Hiegl, Josh Kelly and daughter
Jane Fonda
Michelle Pfeiffer and family
Chris Ivery & Ellen Pompeo
Idina Menzel and Taye Diggs
Justin, Keisha Chambers and daughter
Kimora, Russell, Djimon and children
Meg and Daisy Ryan
Mellody Hobson & George Lucas
Vanessa, Kobe and daughters
President Obama when he was a boy with mom, sister and stepdad