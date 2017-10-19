Top 5 Songs That Will Rock A White Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

White people tend to get down a little differently than your momma’n’dem at the family reunion. So what are the songs that get things all the way poppin’ at family reunions for our less pigmented breathren? Ed Lover and Monie Love chatted with listeners who called in and painted the picture perfectly, from Vanilla Ice to Taylor Swift, and everything in between.

Close Thank you for subscribing!

Click on the audio player to hear more in this exclusive clip from the “Ed Lover Show.”

Listen to “Ed Lover Show” LIVE every weekday from 6/5am C.

RELATED: Top 5 Songs That Will Rock A Black Family Reunion [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Top 5 Fast Food Restaurants You Just Don’t Go To [EXCLUSIVE]

RELATED: Top 5 Lies Women Tell [EXCLUSIVE]

Part II:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part III:

Your browser does not support iframes.

Part IV:

Your browser does not support iframes.