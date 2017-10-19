Everybody Relax: Toni Braxton & Birdman Did Not Get Married [EXCLUSIVE]

Your browser does not support iframes.

The idea of Toni Braxton and Birdman dating is undoubtedly something most of us have not adjusted to. But nevertheless, Toni Braxton confirmed that their relationship, although pretty secretive, is really happening. But the rumors that popped up on the day of Gucci Mane‘s wedding, which claimed that Toni & Birdman had quietly gotten hitched at the same time, are just as crazy as they sound, and totally false.

But back to how weird it is that the Toni & Birdman are actually a couple: Ed Lover & Hip-Hop Obama talk about some of high-profile relationships that have ruined popular celebrity crushes for people. Click on the audio player to hear more from Hip-Hop Obama in this exclusive clip from Breaking Bossip on the “Ed Lover Show.”

